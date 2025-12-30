Spain orders 30 Turkish HURJET jet trainers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spain has signed an agreement with Türkiye to purchase 30 units of the Turkish jet trainer aircraft HURJET, valued at €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion), the head of Türkiye's Defense Industries Secretariat announced on Monday.

Haluk Gorgun highlighted that Türkiye’s first national jet trainer, HURJET, has achieved a historic export milestone by being officially selected by the Spanish Air and Space Forces, calling it a significant success for the country’s defense industry. He shared the announcement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Gorgun emphasized that the deal demonstrates Türkiye’s position as a trusted and leading exporter in the global defense market.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2028. Gorgun added that the agreement represents a high-value, multi-dimensional defense industry export package, which includes not only the HURJET aircraft but also an integrated training system covering advanced combat pilot training, ground-based simulators, maintenance and sustainment infrastructure, and long-term operational support.

The fact that a jet trainer aircraft designed and manufactured with domestic capabilities will be included in the inventory of a European and NATO member country clearly demonstrates the level Türkiye's defense industry has reached in the areas of design, production, system integration, certification, and sustainability, he underlined.

He added that with HURJET, Türkiye is becoming a structure that produces and exports high technology in the field of air platforms and has a say in the global market, while the Turkish defense industry exports are also reaching a new threshold in terms of quality and scale.

In May, Spain signed a pact with Türkiye to import HURJET, and it authorized in October the procurement of a new system for modern fighter pilot training featuring a customized version of the supersonic aircraft.

Türkiye's HURJET project began in August 2017, and the aircraft made its maiden flight in April 2023. Before that, the first completed component entered the final assembly line in June 2022, followed by ground tests that included landing gear trials, wiring checks, canopy mechanisms, and full avionics, electrical, and fuel system tests.

News.Az