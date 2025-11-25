Türkiye’s homegrown Hurjet jet trainer advances toward mass production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye is progressing with testing, mass production, and planned exports of its first domestically developed advanced jet trainer, the Hurjet, after two prototypes logged approximately 340 flights and 260 flight hours, Turkish defense officials announced, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Hurjet is scheduled for delivery to the Turkish Air Force’s aerobatic team, Turkish Stars, in 2026.

Assembly work for the aircraft to be delivered is underway, and the newly produced jet is expected to conduct its first flight in the first quarter of next year.

The project began in August 2017 and the aircraft made its maiden flight in April 2023. Before that, the first completed component entered the final assembly line in June 2022, followed by ground tests that included landing gear trials, wiring checks, canopy mechanisms and full avionics, electrical and fuel system tests.

Türkiye’s first jet-powered supersonic training aircraft completed its first engine start-up on Jan. 30, 2023, before making its maiden flight on April 25, 2023. Testing has since continued within its design envelope.

During testing, two Hurjets conducted a formation flight in different camouflages, and another flew with the Turkish Stars aerobatic team -- demonstrations that attracted significant attention.

TAI is establishing a production line capable of building two aircraft per month. The Turkish Air Force is expected to receive 16 units initially, with the total number set to increase as new configurations are added.

The single-engine jet is designed for modern fighter training, armed and unarmed air patrol and aerobatic missions. The aircraft is 13.6 meters long, 4.1 meters high and has a 9.5-meter wingspan. It can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.4 and fly at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet. The Hurjet features seven stations for different payloads with a total carrying capacity of three tons.

News.Az