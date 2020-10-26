Yandex metrika counter

Armenia indiscriminately targets civilians - presidential aide

Over 100 cannon shells were fired on Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi, Tartar, Aghdam districts by the Armenian Armed Forces on Oct. 26 from 08:00 (GMT+4) to 13:00 (GMT+4), Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page on Oct.26.

“Civilians were indiscriminately targeted. This shows the extent to which Armenia is fulfilling its obligations upon the humanitarian ceasefire regime. Fortunately, there are no civilian casualties,” Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

