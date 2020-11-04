Yandex metrika counter

Armenian troops intensively shell villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

On November 4, starting from 10:00, the Armenian armed forces are intensively shelling the villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, the the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.   

The Azerbaijani Army is taking retaliatory actions against Armenia’s firing points.


