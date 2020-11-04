Armenian troops intensively shell villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam
04 Nov 2020 10:23
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
On November 4, starting from 10:00, the Armenian armed forces are intensively shelling the villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, the the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The Azerbaijani Army is taking retaliatory actions against Armenia’s firing points.