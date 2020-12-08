Azerbaijan tightens coronavirus-related restrictions countrywide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic facing the world is currently underway. More than 60 million infections have been reported worldwide, while more than 1 million people have died from the novel coronavirus. At this stage of the pandemic, a high rate of infection has led to the re-introduction of strict quarantine measures in various countries around the world.

Taking into account the high incidence of the infection in Azerbaijan in recent months, the decision has been made to implement strict quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the country, according to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

• The duration of the special quarantine regime in the country shall be extended until 06:00 on 31 January 2021;

• A tightening of the special quarantine regime shall be applied throughout the country from 00:00 on 14 December 2020 to 00:00 on 18 January 2021;

• Due to the tightening of the special quarantine regime throughout the country from 00:00 on 14 December 2020 to 00:00 on 18 January 2021, the operation of work and service sectors shall be suspended except for the work and service sectors stipulated under a relevant decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan. All commercial and public catering establishments, including restaurants, cafes and tea houses, shall only be allowed to provide delivery services to customers or provide services online;

• From 00:00 on 14 December 2020 to 00:00 on 18 January 2021, entry and exit to and from the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir and Shirvan, Absheron District, as well as Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli district centers (except for villages and settlements), shall be suspended except for operational and special purpose vehicles, as well as trucks and vehicles of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action;

• From 00:00 on 14 December 2020 to 00:00 on 18 January 2021, traffic restrictions shall be applied in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir and Shirvan, Absheron district, as well as Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and Ismayilli district centers (except for villages and settlements). Persons working in relevant agencies listed in a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall be allowed the right to movement in the above-mentioned areas on the basis of their service cards, while employees of other organizations and institutions established by the decision shall be allowed the right to movement subject to their employer entering information about them into the “icaze.e-gov.az” web-site using an electronic signature;

Information on employees of relevant government agencies and private legal entities, as well as members of volunteer organizations, shall be entered into the “icaze.e-gov.az” web-site from 10:00 on 9 December 2020.

• From 00:00 on 14 December 2020 to 00:00 on 18 January 2021, an SMS system shall be introduced in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir and Shirvan, Absheron district, as well as Lankaran, Masalli, Jalilabad, Sheki, Zagatala, Guba, Khachmaz, Yevlakh, Barda, Bilasuvar and

Ismayilli district centers (except for villages and settlements) for all other persons to leave their place of residence and stay. Alternately, permission may be sought by calling 102 Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The SMS system shall be applied in the following cases:

- to leave the place of residence or stay in order to receive urgent medical assistance or undergo scheduled treatment (permission is granted for three hours within the district and city; if there is a need for travel between districts and cities, the distance between the residential address and the address of the destination and the duration of treatment shall be taken into account; the time of return shall be established by a certificate issued by the doctor, which, if necessary, is submitted to the police);

- to leave the place of residence or stay in order to purchase food and other everyday goods and medicines (using grocery stores, supermarkets, markets and pharmacies), use public services, due to the need for using banking, postal and other services the operation of which has not been suspended, to spend time outdoors (permission shall be granted for three hours once a day; the return time for persons leaving their place of residence or stay due to the use of public services shall be determined by a relevant state body).

Anyone who needs to leave the place of their residence or stay in order attend the funeral of a close relative shall seek permission from the 102 Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Persons with tickets for international and domestic flights shall be allowed to move from their place of residence and stay on the basis of their tickets, while those entering the country from the state border shall be allowed to proceed to their place of residence and stay on the basis of a stamp in their passport.

• Restrictions on passenger transportation in the Baku underground shall be extended until 06:00 on 31 January 2021.

• Restrictions on public transport on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the country shall be extended until 06:00 on 31 January 2021;

Taking into account the impact of the restrictions imposed on economic activity from 00:00 on 14 December 2020 to 00:00 on 18 January 2021, one-off financial assistance in the amount of 190 manats will be provided to about 600,000 people identified during the previous tightened quarantine regime. At the same time, there are plans to provide assistance to entrepreneurs operating in the affected areas.

Please note that the use of medical masks in all indoor and outdoor areas of the country during the special quarantine regime is mandatory.

We call on everyone to support the measures being taken by the government to prevent the spread of the virus and to strictly adhere to quarantine requirements in the fight against the COVID-19 virus to protect the health of your families and your own.

At present, it is required not to be in public places unless absolutely necessary, to avoid close contact with others, to observe social distance indoors and outdoors, to use medical masks and other protective equipment. We also call for strict adherence to the requirements of isolation and the implementation of the necessary treatment measures when you feel the first signs of the disease.

