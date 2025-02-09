Sri Lanka left without power after monkey entered power station

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Sri Lanka, a monkey entered a power station and accidentally caused a power outage throughout the country.

The animal damaged a power transformer in a suburb of Colombo, causing a power outage in Sri Lanka at 11:30 a.m. local time (10 a.m. Baku time), Energy Minister Kumar Jayakody said, News.Az informs via The Economic Times.

"The monkey hit our grid transformer, which caused an imbalance in the system. The incident occurred in a suburb south of Colombo. Work is underway, and power supply has been restored in some areas," the minister said.

The head of the Ministry of Energy could not give a time frame for the full restoration of power supply in the country. "Engineers are working on this to try to restore power supply as soon as possible," Jayakody added.

During the economic crisis in 2022, Sri Lanka faced a prolonged power shortage. The fuel shortage forced power plants to introduce daily outages lasting up to 13 hours.

News.Az