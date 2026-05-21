Sánchez announces Spain’s biggest-ever forest fire campaign
Spain is among the southern European countries most affected by climate change, facing increased heatwaves, droughts, and forest fires due to rising average temperatures.
Spain is one of the southern European countries on the front line of climate change as higher average temperatures stoke heatwaves, droughts and forest fires, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.
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The country sweltered through its hottest summer on record in 2025, when almost 4,000 square kilometres of land went up in smoke, the highest figure registered by the European Forest Fire Information System.
"We will put in place all the resources" available to the government "to mitigate this emergency situation as much as possible and to prevent it happening again on this scale," Sánchez said at the Torrejón airbase outside Madrid.
He described the preparations as "the state's largest deployment for an anti-fires campaign... because we are also aware that, unfortunately, this threat is growing."
"This battle...is won together with unity, with institutional loyalty, and not with confrontation," Sánchez said.
"Fire does not distinguish between administrations, it does not ask who governs," the Socialist leader added, reiterating a plea for "a national pact against the climate emergency."
By Ulviyya Salmanli