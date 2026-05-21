Fire ravages Buddhist temple on Miyajima Island

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities cited by Jiji Press reported that a sacred hall associated with the Buddhist monk Kukai was destroyed by fire on Japan’s Miyajima Island on Wednesday.

Firefighters received an emergency call early Wednesday with reports of flames at Reikado Hall, part of the Daishoin Temple in Hatsukaichi, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu agency.

The fire spread to nearby woodland around Mount Misen, but no injuries were reported, according to police and firefighters.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

Reikado Hall was known for housing the “eternal flame,” which temple officials said had been continuously burning for nearly 1,200 years since Kukai, also known as Kobo Daishi, lit it during a Buddhist goma prayer ritual.

Daishoin Temple belongs to the Omuro School of Shingon Buddhism, founded by Kukai in 806.

News.Az