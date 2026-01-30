Stellantis bets on new models to revive Italy production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis expects to increase vehicle production in Italy this year, driven by the rollout of new models, the company’s Europe chief said on Friday.

Emanuele Cappellano, head of Stellantis’ European operations, outlined the automaker’s production plans for its Italian plants during a meeting with Italy’s Industry Minister Adolfo Urso., News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The planned output increase comes as Stellantis seeks to honor commitments made to the Italian government to boost investment and manufacturing activity in the country, where production has been under pressure in recent years.

Cappellano said new model launches across several factories are expected to support higher volumes in 2026, helping stabilize Italy’s automotive sector and reinforce Stellantis’ industrial footprint in the country.

