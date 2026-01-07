Stellantis Italy output drops 20% in 2025, union says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis’ vehicle production in Italy fell sharply in 2025, declining 20% year on year to 379,706 units, according to figures released on Wednesday by the FIM Cisl trade union.

The union said the downturn was driven in part by delays in launching new models, with production starting only in the final months of the year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Passenger car output saw an even steeper fall, dropping 24.5% to 213,706 vehicles, marking the lowest level in more than 70 years, said FIM Cisl head Ferdinando Uliano while presenting the report.

The data highlights ongoing challenges for Stellantis’ Italian operations as the automaker restructures production and shifts towards new hybrid and electric models. Despite the late start of new vehicle lines, the union warned that output levels remain far below historical norms.

Stellantis, which owns brands including Fiat, operates several plants across Italy and has faced pressure from unions and policymakers over job security and long-term industrial strategy.

News.Az