Stampede kills 9 in Brazil
- 03 Dec 2019 02:13
At least nine people were trampled to death and another seven people were injured during a stampede at a massive dance in the largest Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The incident happened as people panicked after hearing gunshots from a nearby confrontation between police officers and two suspects who opened fire as they tried to flee on a motorcycle. Authorities said nearly 5,000 people were at the dance event.
Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria regretted the loss of life and asked for an investigation into the incident.
