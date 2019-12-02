Stampede kills 9 in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least nine people were trampled to death and another seven people were injured during a stampede at a massive dance in the largest Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident happened as people panicked after hearing gunshots from a nearby confrontation between police officers and two suspects who opened fire as they tried to flee on a motorcycle. Authorities said nearly 5,000 people were at the dance event.

Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria regretted the loss of life and asked for an investigation into the incident.

News.Az

News.Az