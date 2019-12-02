Yandex metrika counter

Stampede kills 9 in Brazil

  • World
  • Share
Stampede kills 9 in Brazil

At least nine people were trampled to death and another seven people were injured during a stampede at a massive dance in the largest Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident happened as people panicked after hearing gunshots from a nearby confrontation between police officers and two suspects who opened fire as they tried to flee on a motorcycle. Authorities said nearly 5,000 people were at the dance event.

Sao Paulo State Governor Joao Doria regretted the loss of life and asked for an investigation into the incident.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      