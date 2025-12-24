Supreme Court blocks Trump’s National Guard plan in Chicago

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s request to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago to protect federal immigration agents.

In an unsigned order issued Tuesday, justices said the administration had not shown a legal basis for sending troops at this stage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“At this preliminary stage, the government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois,” the court said.

The Trump administration sought emergency approval to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during immigration operations. However, the court noted the request did not justify an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits military involvement in domestic law enforcement.

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the deployment aimed to safeguard federal personnel and property, part of Trump’s campaign promise. She emphasized that the ruling “does not detract from that core agenda.”

This is the first time the Supreme Court has weighed in on Trump’s controversial National Guard deployments linked to immigration enforcement.

Earlier, a US federal judge had required the administration to submit a plan regarding Venezuelan men deported to El Salvador.

News.Az