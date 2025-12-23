Trump slams NY Times as 'threat to national security' in rant

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a late-night post on his Truth Social platform, President Donald Trump accused the New York Times of "endangering national security," labeling the newspaper "a serious threat."

Trump said The Times published what he described as false and misleading reporting and accused it of biased coverage, without providing any evidence to support the allegations, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

“The Failing New York Times, and their lies and purposeful misrepresentations, is a serious threat to the National Security of our Nation,” he wrote.

“Their Radical Left, Unhinged Behavior, writing FAKE Articles and Opinions in a never ending way, must be dealt with and stopped. THEY ARE A TRUE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! Thank you for you attention to this matter. PRESIDENT DJT”.

It is not clear what particular article, if any, prompted the president’s rage. But it marks the latest in a series of attacks by the commander-in-chief against the publication, its staff and the media more broadly.

Earlier this month, Trump raged against The Times, accusing the it of “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” behavior after a recent op-ed questioned his health.

Opinion writer Frank Bruni scrutinized the 79-year-old president’s health in an article saying: “His approval ratings have declined in recent months, and so, by the looks of things, has his vigor.”

News.Az