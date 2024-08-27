Surplus of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover to exceed $16 billion in 2024, UN says

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2024, the surplus of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover will exceed USD 16 billion dollars, this was stated in the report of the United Nations (UN) on the global economy, News.az reports.

According to the forecasts of analysts of the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the total export volume of Azerbaijan this year will be USD 33 billion 899 million, and the import volume will be USD 17 billion 278 million. Thus, a surplus of USD 16 billion 620 million will be created in the foreign trade balance.Noted that according to the figures released by the State Customs Committee, the positive balance of Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover in 2023 amounted to USD 16 billion 613 million.

News.Az