Suspected Russian incursion in Poland raises drone defence questions for NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

After NATO aircraft intercepted drones in Polish airspace overnight, the Western military alliance sought to reassure its citizens on Wednesday that everything had gone as it should, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

The incident represented the most serious spillover of the war in Ukraine to date for NATO , as its aircraft engaged the drones that it said came from Russia.

“Our air defences were activated and successfully ensured the defence of NATO territory, as they are designed to do,” declared Mark Rutte, NATO’s secretary general.

“NATO’s swift response to Russian drones violating Polish airspace overnight is firm. Well done to the responders, that's the way we do business!” exclaimed Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, head of the alliance's military committee.

News.Az