Sydney residents urged to vaccinate as measles cases rise

NSW Health said on Thursday that a recent case of measles was confirmed in Sydney, despite the individual having no known contact with another measles case or visits to recognized exposure sites, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

“With the source of the infection unknown, it is likely measles is currently circulating within the community, and other people may have been unknowingly exposed,” the agency said.

Residents and visitors are urged to ensure they are up to date with vaccinations and to monitor for symptoms, which include fever, runny nose, cough, and a blotchy rash that spreads from the head across the body. Mitchell Smith, Director of Public Health for South Western Sydney, noted that symptoms can take up to 18 days to appear after exposure.

So far in 2025, Australia has recorded 157 confirmed measles cases, with 29 in NSW, according to the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System. NSW Health previously issued a measles alert on November 14 after a confirmed case from Queensland attended several central Sydney locations, including Sydney Airport and a concert with around 70,000 attendees, while infectious from November 8 to 10.