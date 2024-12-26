Syria says ambush by Assad loyalists kills 14 security personnel

Security forces secure the area around a group of Alawite protesters in Damascus. Photo: AP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syria's newly established authorities have reported that 14 interior ministry personnel were killed and 10 others injured in an "ambush" by forces loyal to ousted President Bashar al-Assad in the western part of the country.

They say the fighting took place near the Mediterranean port of Tartous on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing BBC. Reports say the security forces were ambushed as they tried to arrest a former officer in connection to his role at the notorious Saydnaya prison, close to the capital Damascus.Just over two weeks ago, Assad's presidency fell to rebel forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) faction.The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said three militants were also killed in the clashes.The SOHR added that the security forces later brought in reinforcements.In a separate development, the Syrian authorities imposed an overnight curfew in the central city of Homs, state media reported.Reports say this followed unrest after a video purportedly showing an attack on an Alawite shrine.Syria's interior ministry said it was an old video, dating back to the rebel offensive on Aleppo in late November, and the violence was carried out by unknown groups.The SOHR said one demonstrator was killed and five wounded in Homs.Demonstrations were also reported in areas including the cities of Tartous and Latakia, and Assad's hometown of Qardaha.

News.Az