News
Bashar Assad
Tag:
Bashar Assad
Syria’s al-Sharaa reportedly plans to request Assad’s extradition
15 Oct 2025-14:30
Syria sets date for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s ouster
22 Sep 2025-09:24
Syria begins second phase of operation against Assad regime remnants
10 Mar 2025-11:54
Syrian interim president urges Assad’s loyalists to lay down arms
08 Mar 2025-12:46
Clashes between Syrian government forces and Assad loyalists leave over 200 dead
08 Mar 2025-10:30
A delegation from the chemical weapons watchdog meets with Syria's new leadership
09 Feb 2025-09:30
Assad family’s luxury car collection worth millions uncovered
15 Jan 2025-22:39
What drives US strategy to maintain troops in post-Assad Syria?
06 Jan 2025-18:55
Israel used WhatsApp for secret contacts with ousted Assad’s regime - media
28 Dec 2024-12:34
Syria says ambush by Assad loyalists kills 14 security personnel
26 Dec 2024-08:55
