Syrian president launches development projects in Homs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa laid the foundation stones on Friday for two major development projects—Avenue Homs and Victory Boulevard—in the city of Homs, central Syria, and met with local community leaders.

The Victory Boulevard project aims to create an integrated urban area with residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, including a public park, modern market, and infrastructure facilities, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

No specific details were provided about the Avenue Homs project.

In Homs, Sharaa met local notables, emphasizing the state’s commitment to direct engagement with citizens and addressing their aspirations.

He also visited Hama, meeting its community leaders and highlighting their role in strengthening national unity, social cohesion, and supporting Syria’s development and reconstruction.

The visits mark a significant step toward initiating Syria’s reconstruction phase, particularly in areas devastated by the war launched by ousted Bashar al-Assad regime in March 2011. Syria’s third largest city Homs had been at the center of the anti-government protest movement.

Assad fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

A new transitional administration led by President Sharaa was formed in January.

News.Az