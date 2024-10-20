Telegram as a new target for U.S. authorities- New details

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to CNN, U.S. intelligence agencies have initiated an investigation into the leak of classified documents concerning Israel's potential plans to attack Iran. The leak has raised serious concerns in Washington, particularly because top-secret information was made widely accessible through Telegram. This incident has once again drawn attention to the platform and its role in the global information landscape, News.Az reports.

In recent months, there has been growing interest from U.S. authorities in Telegram, despite the fact that it was previously regarded as a hub for conspiracy theorists and dark web enthusiasts. The platform had developed a negative reputation in mainstream media and faced criticism and pressure from the FBI and other government agencies. These efforts were aimed at marginalizing Telegram, especially after supporters of Donald Trump and American conservatives began migrating to the platform from other social networks, such as Twitter.However, the recent leak of classified information has shown that Telegram has become a battleground for information, where data that poses a threat to U.S. national security circulates freely. This could be seen as a recognition that Telegram is evolving into a legitimate global information platform, resisting censorship and restrictions more effectively than platforms like Meta (formerly Facebook) and X (formerly Twitter).It is clear that the situation involving the data leak will not go unnoticed within the United States. On the contrary, it could serve as a catalyst for a rapid increase in Telegram’s audience. The platform's appeal lies in its relative freedom from censorship and restrictions, making it a refuge for those seeking alternatives to more tightly regulated social networks. In the near future, we can expect Telegram to become not only a space for personal communication and opinion exchange but also a platform for organizations and political movements looking to avoid control and pressure.In light of these developments, it is evident that Telegram has gained significant importance as a platform capable of influencing the information landscape. Previously marginalized, the platform is now seen as a serious threat and a focus of close scrutiny by U.S. intelligence agencies.

