TAP delivers 40 bcm of Azerbaijani gas to Europe in four years

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported 40 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe over the past four years.

“TAP has transported 40 bcm of gas to Europe in nearly 4 years. This milestone showcases the dedication of our teams in Greece, Italy, Albania and Switzerland,” the TAP AG company announced on X, News.Az reports.“We are on track to add 1.2 bcm per year by 2026 to support Europe's energy security and sustainability,” the company noted.The TAP pipeline is a key segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, designed to deliver natural gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz II field to Europe.Starting at the Greek-Turkish border, where it links with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), TAP runs through Northern Greece, Albania, and the Adriatic Sea before reaching Southern Italy, where it connects to the Italian gas network.

