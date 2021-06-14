TAP will continue to work to highest industry standards

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP consortium, TAP AG) will continue to work to the highest industry standards, while remaining committed to health, safety and security, with zero damage to people and the environment, according to the consortium.

The remarks were made at the VI edition of the International Security Conference, event focusing on extreme natural phenomena and security issues, organized by the Academy of Security Scientific Research Center.

“Given the November 2019 earthquake and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020-2021, all institutions and businesses operating in Albania have tested their safety and security protocols and abilities to properly cope with natural disasters and security issues. TAP has successfully managed the risks and impacts of both the earthquake and Covid-19 pandemic, by implementing industry best practice and protocols to enable staff, contractors, partners and the project itself to continue operating despite these unexpected events. Because at TAP, health, safety and security come first,” reads a message on TAP AG’s website.

Malfor Nuri, TAP Country Manager for Albania said he believes that the best way to take care of future eventualities is to be prepared for all possible scenarios, using the most efficient methods and technology and qualified human resources.”

To further share TAP’s experience in the area of security, Foto Duro, Security Advisor at TAP Albania, introduced a case study prepared by TAP’s Corporate Security Manager, Salvatore Grasso.

“As the first gas pipeline of its kind in Albania, TAP is committed to following international best practice and the highest standards, implementing a strong security system with unified measures for all three countries where it operates. Additionally, these practices can be used by other Albanian or foreign companies such as Albgaz, IAP, etc. in Albania’s future gasification,” said the consortium.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

News.Az