Tashkent to host Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan interregional forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 1st Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan interregional forum will be held in Tashkent on Friday with attendance of Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Uzbekistan's Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov, News.Az reports.

The 3rd meeting of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Business Council as well as bilateral meetings of entrepreneurs will be also held within the event.

The forum will be organized by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

News.Az