Tech boosts S&P 500 growth

The S&P 500 gained on Friday, led by the tech sector, despite ongoing market volatility that has challenged investors, News.Az reports, citing Investing.com . U.S. stocks continue to recover after the decline seen earlier this week.

As of 1:45 PM Eastern Time (5:45 PM GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 84 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 climbed by 0.6%, and the NASDAQ Composite also increased by 0.6%.

The recovery on Wall Street began on Thursday when the major indexes surged, partially offsetting the significant losses incurred earlier in the week. This was influenced by a drop in unemployment benefit claims, which fell by 17,000 to 233,000 for the week ending August 3rd, marking the largest decrease in the past 11 months.


