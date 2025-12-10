Temu down: Users report app issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Temu is currently facing widespread technical problems, with numerous users reporting app crashes, login errors, and checkout difficulties.

Possible causes include server instability, recent policy changes, or localized app glitches, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Community outage trackers have marked Temu as “down” today, with thousands of user reports appearing in a short period. Platforms like Downdetector show that most complaints involve the Temu mobile app rather than the website, indicating the issue is not isolated.

On social media, the hashtag “#temudown” is trending as shoppers report being unable to search products, load orders, or complete purchases. Outage monitoring forums have created a dedicated Temu thread, a step usually reserved for large-scale disruptions affecting users across multiple regions.

News.Az