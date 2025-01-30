Yandex metrika counter

Tesla projects capital expenditure to top $11 billion annually for next three years

Tesla expects capital expenditure to exceed $11 billion this year and in each of the following two fiscal years, the electric automaker said in a filing on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The company had said in October it expected spending to be between $8 billion and $10 billion in 2026.

