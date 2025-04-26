Thailand's Leeswadtrakul elected new BWF president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thailand's Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul was elected president of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) during the 86th BWF Annual General Meeting on Saturday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The 60-year-old Leeswadtrakul, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee, ran unopposed and became the BWF's second female president. Denmark's Poul-Erik Hoyer, who held the presidency for 12 years, was honored with the title of Honorary Life Vice President by BWF members.

The meeting also included elections for other leadership positions. France's Etienne Thobois was confirmed as Deputy President-elect, while his compatriot Richard Perot was elected as BWF Vice President for Para Badminton. Zhang Jun, president of the Chinese Badminton Association, was appointed to the 20-member BWF Council.

