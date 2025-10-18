Yandex metrika counter

Thailand's Suwannarut holds lead heading final at golf Macao Open

Source: Reuters

The 2025 Macao Open entered its third round on Saturday, with Thailand's Sarit Suwannarut maintaining his strong form to take a two-shot lead, News.az reports citing Telegraph.

Having built a solid advantage over the first two rounds, Suwannarut delivered another steady performance, carding a four-under-par round to reach 16-under overall after three rounds, keeping himself in prime position heading into Sunday's final round.

Australia's Brett Rankin, who started the day tied for third, made a strong charge with eight birdies, finishing the day at 14-under and moving into second place. China's Ding Wenyi, who impressed in the opening round, sits third at 13-under after three rounds.

With only five strokes separating the top five positions, which comprises seven players, the competition remains fierce heading into the final day.


