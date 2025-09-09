China's Lin bags opening victory at WTT Champions Macao

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 2025 World Table Tennis (WTT) Champions Macao kicked off on Tuesday, with China's men's singles defending champion Lin Shidong defeating Kao Cheng-jui of Chinese Taipei 3-0, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Lin's compatriot Wang Chuqin overcame a brief scare before defeating Japan's Sora Matsushima 3-1, while Wang Yidi swept local favorite Kuan Cheok Lam 3-0 in the women's singles round of 32.

"I knew it would be a tough match beforehand, and the key to today's victory was handling the crucial points well," said Wang Chuqin after his victory.

2025 ITTF World Cup winner Hugo Calderano of Brazil battled through three intense games to beat South Korea's An Jaehyun 13-11, 12-10, 11-8.

Satsuki Odo of Japan staged a comeback from two games down to edge past South Korea's Shin Yubin 3-2, while Zhu Yuling of Macao, Chinese Taipei's Lin Yun-ju, and Japan's Mima Ito also moved into the round of 16.

The WTT Champions Macao runs until Sunday at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

News.Az