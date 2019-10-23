Thirty-nine bodies found in truck near London, driver arrested

+ ↺ − 16 px

British police found the bodies of 39 people inside a truck at an industrial estate near London on Wednesday and said they had arrested the driver on suspicion of murder, Trend citing Reuters.

The discovery of the bodies - 38 adults and one teenager - was made in the early hours after emergency services were alerted to people in a truck container on an industrial site in Grays, about 20 miles (32 km) east of central London.

Police said the trailer had arrived at nearby docks having traveled from Zeebrugge in Belgium and the bodies were found just over an hour later.

The red cab unit of the truck was believed to have originated in Ireland. It had “Ireland” emblazoned on the windscreen along with the message “The Ultimate Dream”. The driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, remained in custody.

