Three dead, three injured in Virginia shooting; suspects in custody

Suspects are in custody following a shooting in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, on Tuesday evening that left three people dead and three others injured, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

“All suspects are in custody and there is no threat to public safety,” the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Wednesday morning, News.Az reports, citing CNN

The shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Olde Greenwich Circle area where deputies found multiple people shot, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office. All injured victims were taken to local hospitals.

Fredericksburg City Public Schools announced on its website that schools would “operate on a two-hour delay” on Wednesday to allow school staff to “prepare our buildings and staff to welcome students with the care and support they may need during this difficult time.” Virginia State Police and the Fredericksburg Police Department are assisting the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office with the ongoing investigation, according to CNN affiliate WWBT.

