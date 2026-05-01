Five dead in small plane crash in Texas, U.S.

Five dead in small plane crash in Texas, U.S.

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Five people were killed after a small plane crashed in Wimberley, the U.S. state of Texas, late Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday a Cessna 421C crashed around 11:25 p.m. local time Thursday (0425 GMT Friday), with five people on board, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra confirmed all five occupants died in the crash, adding in a post on social media that preliminary information indicates the aircraft was traveling at high speed at the time of impact.

Emergency responders were dispatched Thursday night to Wimberley, a city roughly 64 kilometers southwest of Austin.

FAA said the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

News.Az