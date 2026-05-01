Hajiyev releases new footage from diplomatic corps' tour of Khankandi

Hajiyev releases new footage from diplomatic corps' tour of Khankandi

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Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, has released new footage from the diplomatic corps' visit to Khankandi.

The footage captures the moment when members of the diplomatic corps take a group photo in Victory Park in Khankandi, News.Az reports.

"A family photo with members of the diplomatic corps at Victory Park in Khankendi - a place of pride and memories," he wrote on X.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attachés and other representatives from a total of 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the two-day visit to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

A family photo with members of the diplomatic corps at Victory Park in Khankendi — a place of pride and memories pic.twitter.com/U8qsE1tjBC — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) May 1, 2026

News.Az