News
Virginia
Tag:
Virginia
Duke wins ACC Title 27-20, first outright crown since 1962
07 Dec 2025-11:51
US teacher shot by six-year-old student awarded $10m by jury
06 Nov 2025-23:49
Voters cast ballots in key elections, early test for Trump’s presidency
04 Nov 2025-20:52
University of Virginia rejects Trump administration’s ‘academic excellence’ compact
18 Oct 2025-11:30
Hurricane Erin triggers coastal flooding in North Carolina, Virginia
21 Aug 2025-23:47
2 killed, 3 injured in West Virginia shooting
19 Aug 2025-14:23
Three Virginia sheriff’s deputies injured during gunfire, suspect in custody
14 Aug 2025-13:56
Flash floods swamp N.Y.C. subway, flights delayed
15 Jul 2025-09:10
Tornado recovery underway as death toll rises to 28 in US Midwest
19 May 2025-13:23
Three dead, three injured in Virginia shooting; suspects in custody
09 Apr 2025-16:19
