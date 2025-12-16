TikTok star Tucker Genal dies at 31

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that Genal died by suicide at his residence in California on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing The New York Post.

Genal had built a large following of more than 2.5 million users on TikTok, where he gained widespread recognition for participating in lighthearted and entertaining challenge videos alongside his two brothers.

His brothers, Carson and Connor Genal, announced his death in an emotional Instagram post shared on Monday, expressing their grief and confirming the loss to fans and followers.

“I don’t even know where to begin, You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life, I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero,” Carson wrote.

“I know one thing is for certain, and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for,” he added.

The statement added that Tucker’s family will “respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn and begin to navigate life without him.”

Friends and fans have since taken to social media to express their love for Genal and grieve his sudden death.