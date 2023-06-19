Titanic tourist submersible goes missing with search under way

A submersible craft used to take people to see the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean with its crew on board, sparking a major search and rescue operation, News.az reports citing BBC.

Tour firm OceanGate, which runs $250,000-a-seat expeditions to the wreck, said it was exploring all options to get the crew back safely.

It said government agencies and deep sea firms were helping the operation.

The Titanic sank in 1912 and lies some 3,800m (12,500ft) beneath the waves.

The missing craft is believed to be OceanGate's Titan submersible, a truck-sized sub that holds five people and usually dives with a four-day supply of oxygen.

It is not known when contact with the craft was lost.

"Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a statement.

"We are deeply thankful for the extensive assistance we have received from several government agencies and deep sea companies in our efforts to re-establish contact with the submersible," it added.

The company bills the eight-day trip on its carbon-fibre submersible as a "chance to step outside of everyday life and discover something truly extraordinary".

According to its website, one expedition is ongoing and two more have been planned for June 2024.

News.Az