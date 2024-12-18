Top diplomats of Iran and Pakistan mull regional issues in Cairo

+ ↺ − 16 px

The foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan held a meeting in Cairo, where they discussed bilateral relations and recent regional developments, News.az reports citing IRNA .

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s top diplomat, met Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's deputy prime minister and foreign minister, on the sidelines of the D-8 summit in the Egyptian capital on Wednesday, IRNA reported.Both officials expressed satisfaction with the growing bilateral relations and the increase in high-level exchanges in political and economic spheres between Iran and Pakistan.They also exchanged views on the current situation of the Middle East.While expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, Senator Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s principled stance on supporting Palestine.The meeting marks the third discussion between the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan in less than two months.

