Total lunar eclipse: Blood Moon set to light up the sky next week

A blood red moon lights up the sky during a total lunar eclipse on April 4, 2015, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo: Phil Walter/Getty)

In just one week, skywatchers across North America will be treated to a stunning total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon.

This will be the first total lunar eclipse since November 2022 and the first of three set to occur between 2025 and 2026, News.Az reports, citing Space.com.

During a total lunar eclipse, Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow over the lunar surface. As this happens, the moon takes on a reddish hue, earning it the name "Blood Moon." This effect occurs because Earth's atmosphere scatters shorter wavelengths of sunlight while allowing longer wavelengths — red and orange light — to bend into Earth's shadow and illuminate the moon. It's the same phenomenon that gives sunrises and sunsets their rich colors.

The total lunar eclipse will unfold overnight between March 13 and March 14, 2025. Observers in North and South America will have the best view, while those in parts of Western Europe may catch a glimpse of totality before moonset.

For the full experience, it's worth heading outside about 75 minutes before and after these times to see the moon gradually enter and exit Earth's shadow.

Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses are completely safe to observe with the naked eye. No special equipment is needed, but using binoculars or a telescope can enhance the experience, revealing intricate details on the moon's surface. The best way to watch is from a location away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky.

News.Az