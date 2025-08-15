News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Astronomy
Tag:
Astronomy
Astronomers trace 3,000-light-year jet to the first imaged black hole
30 Jan 2026-12:13
Strange anti-tail of 3I/ATLAS sparks new debate on its origin
06 Jan 2026-12:10
13 must-see moon events in 2026: From eclipses to supermoons
30 Dec 2025-15:26
What astronomers witnessed as interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS flew past Earth
22 Dec 2025-11:50
Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS shows unusual activity ahead of close approach
17 Nov 2025-10:08
Asteroid 2025 SU4 makes close flyby of Earth
26 Sep 2025-13:52
Partial solar eclipse to illuminate skies on Sept. 21
16 Sep 2025-13:47
September 7 brings stunning total lunar eclipse visible across multiple continents
02 Sep 2025-11:26
Large asteroid to make close approach to Earth this weekend
15 Aug 2025-13:52
In Photos:
Perseid meteor shower 2025 dazzles skywatchers
14 Aug 2025-10:38
Latest News
Jacks' record fifty lifts England to 202-7 vs Italy
Which App to use to build a daily learning habit effectively
Iran launches naval drills in Strait of Hormuz -
VIDEO
Chery targets 2000km driving range with advanced plug-in hybrid tech
AZAL launches new regular flights to Shymkent
Azerbaijan to host first World Robot Caspian Cup
Hungary seeks Croatia help after Russian oil disruption
SpaceX conducts 14th Starlink launch of year -
VIDEO
French police raid Arab World Institute in Lang probe
At least 8 dead in massive fireworks store blast in China
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31