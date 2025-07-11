Tractor-trailer accident causes major delays on Delaware Memorial Bridge

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emergency crews are searching the Delaware River after a tractor-trailer cab reportedly plunged off the southbound span of the Delaware Memorial Bridge before dawn Friday.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority confirmed around 6:30 a.m. that two southbound lanes heading into Delaware were closed, one for ongoing construction and the other due to the crash, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Motorists are advised to expect significant delays as the investigation and recovery efforts continue.

