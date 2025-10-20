Tropical storm Fengshan leaves 7 dead, affects over 130,000 in the Philippines

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tropical Storm Fengshan, locally known as Ramil, exited the Philippines early Monday after battering the country’s northern and central regions with days of heavy rain and strong winds, leaving widespread flooding and significant damage in its wake.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), at least seven people were killed and two remain missing following the storm, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The disaster agency said the storm affected over 130,000 people—or 37,825 families—across nine provinces and 35 cities and municipalities, according to local daily Philstar.

More than 13,700 people were displaced by the flooding, with 7,511 individuals taking refuge in 166 evacuation centers, while 6,199 others found shelter with relatives or elsewhere.

Fengshan’s exit marks the end of another deadly tropical system in the archipelago, which experiences an average of 20 typhoons each year, many of which cause extensive flooding, landslides, and destruction of infrastructure.

News.Az