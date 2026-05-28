Defensive strikes by U.S. forces hit Iran again

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The U.S. military carried out its second defensive strike of the week against Iran on Wednesday after officials reported observing aggressive actions by the Iranian military.

Two U.S. officials told The Associated Press that U.S. military forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck a base that was about to launch a fifth drone after determining they posed a threat to the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Times.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive military operations.

News.Az