Trump and Nieto talk on phone

President Donald Trump and the president of Mexico have spent one hour talking on the phone amid rising tensions over Trump's proposed wall along the border, AP reported.

Two administration officials confirmed Friday's call.

Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto were supposed to meet in Washington next week, but the Mexican president said Thursday that he was canceling the visit.

He canceled after Trump moved forward with plans to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and have Mexico pay for construction.

The two administration officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the call publicly.

