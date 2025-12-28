Trump and Zelenskyy's Florida meeting concludes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders meet with President Donald Trump White House on August 18, 2025. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Talks between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at the American leader's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida have concluded, News.Az reports, citing Italian publication Corriere della Sera.

According to him, Zelensky is currently holding discussions with European leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni.

The parties are expected to hold a joint press conference to summarize the results of the talks and outline next steps.

News.Az