Trump believes Erdogan can help settle Ukraine-Russia war

U.S. President Donald Trump has described Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as a leader who could assist in resolving the war launched by Russia against Ukraine, News.az reports citing Ukrinform.

Trump made this statement aboard the plane returning him to the United States after his visit to the Middle East, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Erdogan can," he said in response to a question about whether other leaders, particularly the Turkish president, can help settle the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Trump, Russia respects the Turkish leader.

"He is respected by Putin. And he's a friend of mine," he said.

Trump stressed that he only gets along with tough leaders, not weak ones, adding that Erdogan has also been great with him.

"You know, when NATO has a problem with Erdogan – which they often do – they call me to talk to them. And I've never failed in working it out," Trump said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said he planned to meet with Trump in Washington on Friday. According to the Ukrainian leader, he intends to propose a series of steps to help achieve peace and discuss their sequence.

News.Az