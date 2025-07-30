"Well it's a lot of money," Trump told reporters when asked at the White House if $500 million would be enough to make a deal, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Negotiating with Harvard
US President Donald Trump indicated on Wednesday a willingness to settle for $500 million in a legal dispute with Harvard University over the $2.5 billion in funding his administration canceled. The funding was withdrawn following accusations that the university allowed antisemitism and promoted diversity policies.
"We're negotiating with Harvard now. They would like to settle, so we'll see what happens" Trump said.