US ex-President Donald Trump under arrest

US ex-President Donald Trump has been formally arrested, CNN reported Tuesday, News.az reports citing TASS.

The arrest will last until the indictment. It is expected that Trump will be able to leave the courthouse freely after the hearing.

In the US procedural law, an arrest is an obligatory part of an indictment after a grand jury ruling. The arrest does not mean imprisonment. The defendant remains under arrest only for the duration of the indictment.

Trump was relieved from almost all additional procedures, implied during arrest. He will not be handcuffed, he will not be photographed for case materials, and his fingerprints were taken earlier.

News.Az