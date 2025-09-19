Trump labels Antifa a ‘terrorist organization’ following Kirk assassination

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to target the anti-fascist antifa movement as a “terrorist organization,” following the assassination of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he is “designating” the movement as a terrorist organization and will recommend that anyone funding antifa be thoroughly investigated “in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Experts note that antifa is a loosely organized ideological movement without a clear leadership structure, raising questions about the legal weight of Trump’s proclamation. Authorities have not linked 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson, charged in Kirk’s assassination, to any organized group, and his precise motives remain unclear.

Trump and senior officials have repeatedly blamed left-wing groups for fostering hostility toward conservatives ahead of the killing. The White House is reportedly preparing an executive order addressing political violence and hate speech.

Vice President JD Vance told Fox News that the administration is working to treat “funding networks for left-wing violence” as a terrorist organization. Critics, however, argue that Trump is using Kirk’s assassination as a pretext to target political opponents.

Trump first suggested designating antifa as a terrorist group in 2020, during nationwide protests following George Floyd’s killing. At the time, legal experts said such a step would have little basis in law, be difficult to enforce, and raise free speech concerns, since adhering to an ideology is not typically a crime.

