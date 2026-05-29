Georgian court remands six police officers accused of beating men during arrest

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The Gori District Court in Georgia has ordered the pre-trial detention of six police officers accused of brutally beating two men during an arrest on 27 May.

Judge Germane Dadeshkeliani upheld the prosecution’s motion, which argued that the accused could flee or exert pressure on witnesses if released, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

None of the six defendants attended the hearing in person. Their lawyers requested more lenient measures, including bail, house arrest or electronic monitoring, but the court ruled that the defence arguments were insufficient.

Two of the detained officers have admitted guilt and expressed remorse. Among them is officer Vladimir Goderdzishvili, who is currently receiving treatment in hospital. His defence claims he was injured by one of the alleged victims during the incident.

Particular attention has been drawn to the case of 19-year-old patrol officer Saba Tsavelidze. His lawyer insists he did not take part in the beating, pointing to his age, clean record and lack of previous incidents involving violence. The defence argued that imprisonment could destroy his career and future, but prosecutors rejected these claims as unconvincing.

Prosecutor Mikheil Berishvili said the investigation has obtained direct evidence against all six officers, including video footage. He added that the identities of other individuals involved in the assault have not yet been established and urged the accused to cooperate more fully.

“This is not an ordinary case… We are talking about police officers. In addition to those detained, other individuals were present. If the accused had fully cooperated with the investigation, the circle of those involved would have been identified more quickly,” the prosecutor said.

Following the ruling, the court also approved a motion to dismiss all six defendants from law enforcement positions.

The incident, which shocked Georgia, took place in the city of Gori on 27 May. A group of police officers allegedly beat Bank of Georgia manager Papuna Lotsuashvili and his associate Lasha Abisonashvili during an arrest. Footage recorded by a bystander was later circulated in the media, sparking widespread public outrage. Authorities have publicly described the officers’ conduct as unacceptable.

The six officers have been charged with abuse of official authority involving violence, an offence carrying a prison sentence of five to eight years.

A separate investigation has also been launched into Papuna Lotsuashvili himself, with investigators alleging he used violence against a police officer. His defence has strongly rejected the accusations.

News.Az