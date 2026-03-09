Trump offers asylum to Iranian players if Australia doesn't

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Donald Trump announced that he would offer asylum to Iranian women’s soccer players who escaped their team’s hotel during the Women’s Asian Cup in Australia.

“Australia is making a terrible humanitarian mistake by allowing the Iran National Woman’s Soccer team to be forced back to Iran, where they will most likely be killed. Don’t do it, Mr. Prime Minister, give ASYLUM. The U.S. will take them if you won’t,” he said on Truth Social, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Trump’s post comes amid growing calls to block the players’ exit from Australia for fear of persecution in Iran. Before their first match last week, the players stood silent during the Iranian national anthem, a gesture they didn’t explain but one that was interpreted by some hardliners inside Iran as a sign of treason.

Five members of the squad have left the team’s hotel in Australia and are safe with police, a source told CNN Sports.

The Trump administration imposed travel bans for Iranians last year.

